Sikkim CM Calls for Rapid Spread of Internet Connectivity in Remote Areas of Northeast

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling along with other members of the Committee of Chief Ministers on Digital Payments called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Committee presented its final report outlining in detail the steps needed to be taken to expand digital payment transactions in the Country.

Modi accepted the report of the committee and complimented the members for developing a series of effective recommendations, which will boost digital payment mechanisms in India, within a short period of time.

During the meeting, Chamling stressed on the need to create awareness about digital payment technologies at the grassroot level, through the institutions of Gram Sabhas, Gram Panchayats and Nagar Panchayats.

He also suggested for instituting schemes that will transfer funds to these bodies, which can then be used for information, education and communication activities. He also called for rapid spread of internet connectivity, particularly in the rural and remote areas of Northeast states like Sikkim.

CM further urges PM to give permission to allow His Holiness the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa to visit Sikkim and bless his devotees. He seeks additional financial support to compensate Sikkim for the loss caused by the fourteenth Finance Commission recommendations. Further he requested Modi to expedite matters for ensuring reservation of seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities of Sikkim in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly without further delay.