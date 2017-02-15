Sikkim Govt Launches UJALA Scheme, Endorses LEDs

With an objective to replace inefficient bulbs with energy efficient LED bulbs in Sikkim, the Minister for Energy & Power and Labour Department of Sikkim, D.D.Bhutia, officially launched Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDS and Appliances for All (UJALA) scheme in Gangtok on Wednesday.

Bhutia expressed gratitude and congratulated the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) & Sikkim State Designated Agency (SSDA) for launching UJALA scheme in the state of Sikkim while speaking on the occasion. By adopting UJALA Scheme, consumers will see drastic decline in their electricity bills and it will also help the government to meet the demand of electricity druing peak hours also, he said.

He also said, since Sikkim is one of the most fastest developing state in the country with an increase in the number of industries, the demand for power is on the rise. The minister also urged everyone to generate awareness among people and encourage people to use LEDs since conservation of energy does not cost anything.

Officer from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)Ronak Bandopadya said that the government will distribute 14.5 lakhs of 9W LED bulbs and 8.7 lakhs of 20W LED tube lights in Sikkim. An estimated 1.45 lakh consumers are expected to be benefitted Under this scheme, he said.

He said that this scheme will lead to a daily energy savings of more than 7.04 crore KWH. UJALA domestic appliances can be purchased from the distribution centers listed on www.Ujala.Gov.In while EESL will replace LED bulbs and LED tube lights free of cost for 3 years, he said. The UJALA scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2015.

