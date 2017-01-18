Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Sikkim Observe Its First Organic Day

January 18
21:44 2017
Sikkim Organic Day was observed at Saramsa Gardens on Wednesday. The day marks Sikkim being declared as the first organic state in India by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi last year.

While speaking at the function, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, said, “I am hopeful that organic farming will be practised by the Sikkimese people in all generations to come.”

Chamling further spoke on the importance of organic farming and how it could be a rewarding profession. “This kind of farming also leads to healthy soil, good health and healthy environment. Being totally organic does not only make farming an attractive profession, but also gives a clear message to the world that organic farming and chemical free agriculture is the only way to healthy living.”

Chamling further urged the educated youth of the state to pro-actively take up this new age profession and help in promoting the brand name of Sikkim Organic. “Farming community of Sikkim can only benefit from Sikkim being an Organic state if we produce organic products sufficiently and also export them out of the state.”

He also urged the officials of Agriculture and Horticulture Department to bring awareness amongst the Sikkimese people on organic farming and to encourage and motivate the farming community of the State. Further prizes were distributed to the winners under various categories of best vegetable cultivators of the state including presentation of Progressive Farmers’ Special Awards.

