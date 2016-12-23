Sikkim Set to Celebrate Sikkim Organic Day

A meeting of the Apex Committee was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Agriculture Production Commissioner S.C. Gupta has set up the tone for celebrations of Sikkim Organic Day on January 18 next year.

The Apex Committee and Organizing Committee have been constituted under Home Department for celebration of Sikkim Organic Day. The meeting was attended by the Head of Departments (HoDs) and representatives of line departments who constitute the Apex Committee as members.

As declared by the Sikkim government, January 18 is to be celebrated as Organic Day each year to commemorate the achievements made in organic sector. It may be recalled that a year earlier, a month long celebrations marking Sikkim Organic Festival 2016 was organized January 18 that hosted PM Modi, various dignitaries and several other delegates.

During the meeting, all members pledged support to make this event a grand success by pooling resources for carrying out routine activities related to respective sectors.

The theme that was adopted last year – Transforming Agriculture for a Better World will be continued for the upcoming event. Tourism Department will include this event in the annual tourism calendar for information of tourists and general public.

The meeting attendees also decided to conduct this event for a day with activities such as— crop competition, exhibition, and display of organic products, processed products, organic inputs, technology display and all such activities linked to sustaining this organic movement. All stakeholders including the farmers who play key role in organic farming will be sensitized to proactively participate in this event.

Another round of meeting and visits to the venue has been planned and will be carried out in the coming days.