Sikkim Speaker Dismisses Disqualification Petition

In yet another political turn in the Himalayan state—Sikkim, the speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) has turned down the petition submitted by Sikkim Subject Committee (SSC) demanding disqualification of the former 7 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha legislators who defected to the ruling party in November 2015.

The Speaker held that the law does not allow third party petition. Only SKM legislators can file petition for disqualification.

SSC Convener Navin Kiran Pradhan said, “It is up to SKM party to take up the matter.”

Pradhan further warned that if they failed to do so, SSC will file a petition against the state government if the seven MLAs are not disqualified from the SLA within a month on grounds of defection.