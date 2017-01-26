Sikkim Welcomes New Year with Yet Another Casino in State

Deltin Group (part of Delta Corp ltd.), India’s largest and most luxurious chain of Casinos and Hotels, launches its newest venture Casino Deltin Denzong in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Set 6,000 feet above sea level in one of Sikkim’s most plush hotels “Denzong Regency”, Casino Deltin Denzong is conveniently located and offers 169 gaming positions spread across two levels with breath taking views of the world’s third highest peak-Mt. Kanchenjunga to all those seeking the celestial thrill.

From Asia’s largest floating casino, Deltin Royale and India’s first casino flotel – Deltin Caravela to this latest addition in Sikkim, Deltin Group is truly redefining the country’s gaming and hospitality space. Under the partnership, the hotel will lease the gaming space to Delta Corp Ltd., which, in turn, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the new casino.

In July 2016, Delta Corp had notified the stock exchange that it had secured a provisional license to operate a casino in Gangtok’s Denzong Regency Hotel. The company had also informed the stock exchange that it had entered into a lease and license agreement with the Hotel to operate the casino. With this venture the company hopes to introduce International standards of gaming to the North Eastern market.

The inauguration of the casino saw the presence of Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Ugen Gyatso, while the state’s Public Works Culture and Heritage Minister was the guest of honour.

Talking to the media during the launch, Ashish Kapadia, M.D, Delta Corp said, “Sikkim is one of the states which allow gambling, hence promises immense opportunities to operators. We are also hopeful that with this new setup we’ll be able to grow our business manifolds.” AIGF, the industry body for Gaming industry in India, when contacted for comment conveyed their well wishes.

“With New York Times declaring Sikkim as one of the top 10 tourist destinations in the World, the launch of Deltin Denzong will go a long way in boosting the State’s economy. The move is likely to boost tourism in the scenic north east state and is definitely going to be an aid in generating revenue for the state,” said Roland Landers, CEO, AIGF.

Delta Corp Ltd is a fast-growing Indian company operating primarily in two business segments -Gaming and Hospitality. Delta Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns three casinos and two hotels in Goa, as well as a luxury hotel in Daman. It holds three of the five gaming licenses issued in Goa.

It is also the largest and only listed company in this space. Delta Corp Ltd. is listed on the BSE under the scrip code 532848 and on the NSE under the symbol ‘DELTACORP’.

-ANI