Silapathar Violence Accused Binoy Biswas Arrested

The Assam Police on Monday arrested Binoy Biswas, one of the main accused who executed the March 6 incident at Silapathar in Dhemaji district even as the prime accused Subodh Biswas is still absconding.

It may be mentioned that cash reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced by the State Police for providing vital clues about Subodh’s whereabouts.

Binoy (55) was arrested from Kakobari Dharmapur village in Dhemaji in the wee hours on Monday. A team of Dhemaji Police also arrested one Sarbeswar Das on charges of giving shelter to Binoy at his residence at Kakobari. With Monday’s arrest, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the Silapathar incident has gone up to 43.

Events at Silapathar unfolded when a rally taken out by the Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udabastu Samanway Samitee (NBBUSS), a Bengali Hindu refugees organization, went out of control with rowdy elements attacking the local All Assam Students Union office and ransacking it.

The AASU, while expressing serious concern over the development, said the union would continue its strike across the State till Subodh Biswas is arrested.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday evening reviewed the law-and-order situation in Silapathar with senior government officials and police officers. He gave strict direction to nab Subodh Biswas. The State government also decided to appoint Bijan Mahajan as special public prosecutor in the Silapathar case.

The director-general of police Mukesh Sahay informed Sonowal about the clues unearthed about Biswas during the investigation. He said Nagpur and Kolkata police have also been alerted about Biswas.

