Silence of Suu Kyi over the Rohingiyas

January Edition, International, Dr Nehginpao Kipgen

In recent months, there has been mounting pressure on the National League for Democracy (NLD) government in Myanmar to take concrete measures to address the situation of Rohingiya Muslims in the country. In particular, Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has faced international censure for not speaking out in support of the Rohingya group.

The international community’s pressure on the Myanmar government continues as tension simmers in the country’s western Rakhine state. The current wave of violence started with the coordinated attacks on October 9 killing nine police officers and injuring four others. In retaliation, the Myanmar military launched what it calls “clearance operations” to track down the attackers and recover the confiscated arms.

The operation has resulted in the death of more than 100 people, hundreds detained, more than 1,50,000 people displaced, dozens of women claiming to have been sexually assaulted, more than 1,200 buildings appear to have been razed and about 30,000 people fleeing from their homes.

Humanitarian workers and independent journalists have been banned from travelling to the affected areas by the authorities. Amidst strong criticism from the international community, the government defends its actions. The office of President Htin Kyaw has denied allegations of rape and said that those killed were jihadists. The military has said that Muslim terrorists burnt down the houses themselves in an attempt to frame the army for abuse and claim international assistance.

There has been a campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to take back the Peace prize Suu Kyi received in 1991. In recent weeks, a large number of people from Indonesia and Malaysia, which are fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have criticized Suu Kyi. She had to cancel her proposed trip to Indonesia partly because of the unrest over the Rohingya issue. Some even call for the dismissal of Myanmar from ASEAN. Prior to a December 4 rally in Kuala Lumpur in support of the Rohingyas, the Myanmar government warned fellow ASEAN members not to interfere in its internal affairs, in line with ASEAN’s traditional non-interference policy. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who attended the rally despite warnings from the Myanmar government, said, “Someone tell Myanmar that the ASEAN Charter also protects human rights. They cannot just interpret whatever they like.”

In the first week of December, the Myanmar government announced the creation of a commission to investigate the ongoing violence in western Rakhine and examine the role of the army, which is accused of abuses against the Rohingya Muslim minority. The commission is led by the military- backed Vice President Myint Swe. The new body will probe the causes that led to the armed attack on October 9 and also investigate the veracity of external reports of abuse during the military offensive, and propose recommendations to prevent fresh violence and submit its report to the government on January 31. The new commission, in addition to the Kofi Annan-led commission, was created after the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported spiraling violence against the Rohingyas and said that many of the crimes committed constitute serious human rights violations. Moreover, the government also allowed 13 independent journalists from both international and local media outlets to join a guided visit to the conflict-affected area of Rakhine state’s Maungdaw town on December 20.

However, despite the international community’s mounting pressure and criticism, Suu Kyi is unlikely to go beyond a zone of tolerance for certain reasons. An overwhelming majority of the Myanmar population, including many of the ethnic minorities, considers Rohingyas as illegal Bengali immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh, the claim which is rejected by both the Rohingya population and the Bangladeshi government. Despite international pressure, the NLD government does not believe or anticipate that a third party, including the United Nations, would take a drastic measure to interfere in the internal affairs of Myanmar over the Rohingya issue. The NLD has appointed the Kofi Annan-led commission to conduct research and give its recommendation to the government. Since there are Myanmar nationals as well as foreign nationals in the commission, the government believes it may engender some neutral idea that could be mutually acceptable. The commission, formed on August 24, is due to submit its findings to the government after a year of its formation. Even if Aung San Suu Kyi personally wishes to introduce favorable legislation for the Rohingyas, it would be difficult to implement under the existing constitution where the military retains significant power by controlling three important ministries – home, defense and border affairs. The NLD government virtually has no control over the military.

Suu Kyi is no longer the democratic icon and a human rights advocate she used to be. She has meticulously transformed herself from being an activist to a real and pragmatic politician that entails her to consider the concerns of the majority. However, it would have been a completely different story had Suu Kyi decided to remain a democratic icon and a human rights advocate. Things could have also been different if Suu Kyi and her NLD party decided to stay in the opposition. It speaks volume when Suu Kyi earlier this month said in Singapore, “I’m not saying there are no difficulties, but it helps if people recognize the difficulties and are more focused on resolving these difficulties rather than exaggerating them so that everything seems worse than it really is.”

(Dr Nehginpao Kipgen is Assistant Professor and Executive Director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies, Jindal School of International Affairs, O.P. Jindal Global University. His writings have been widely published in over 30 countries in five continents – Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and North America.)