SIT Submits Report on Excise Tax Evasion

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to enquire alleged Rs 4,000 crore excise duty evasions by distilleries has submitted its interim report.

Assam Excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya, in written reply to a query by AGP MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury, said, “SIT had submitted its interim report of its enquiry.”

“However, for the interest of the enquiry, we cannot submit a copy in the house,” Suklabaidya stated. On June 16, 2016, the Assam government had formed the SIT to probe Choudhury’s allegation of Rs 4,000 crore tax evasion by various bonded warehouses and distilleries in the state.

The minister further informed the house that the government had collected Rs 745.05 crore excise revenue till January in this fiscal compared to Rs 799.51 crore in the entire 2015-16.

The excise revenue saw a rise of 23.22 per cent during the first 10 months in this fiscal over Rs 604.67 crore in the same period in last fiscal.

In another question by AGP MLA Pabindra Deka, Suklabaidya pointed, “There are 2,247 licensed liquor shops across the state.”