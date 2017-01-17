Tue, 17 Jan 2017

Six Children from Northeast Chosen for National Bravery Awards ’17

January 17
2017
Six bravehearts from Northeast India to receive the National Bravery Awards this year and they are: Tarh Peeju (posthumously) of Arunachal Pradesh, Roluahpuii (posthumously) of Mizoram, Thanghilmang Lunkim of Nagaland, H Lalhriatpuii (posthumously) of Mizoram, Tankeswar Pegu of Assam, Moirangtham Sadananda Singh of Manipur. They will be honoured on January 26, 2017 in New Delhi on the occasion of India’s Republic Day.

The National Bravery Awards are given to children between the ages of 6 and 18 every year. The recipients, selected from across India, are given a medal, certificate and a cash prize. They also receive financial assistance to complete their schooling.

National Bravery Awards
