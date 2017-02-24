SKM President PS Golay Gets Bail

The High Court of Sikkim has granted regular bail to SKM President PS Golay. In the hearing held on Friday, chief justice SK Agnihotri granted him the bail and further suspended the sentence till disposal of the appeal made by Golay in the High Court against the judgement of the trial court.

The special trial court had convicted and sentenced the 5 time legislator to one year’s simple imprisonment under prevention of corruption act.

Golay, along with Til Bahadur Gurung was held guilty for corruption amounting to Rs. 9.5 lakhs in a milching cow distribution scheme. Both were granted bail and had their sentences suspended till the appeal is heard by the High Court.

SKM party workers who had gathered in strength at the High Court were relieved and happy with the judgement of the High Court.

Notably, PS Golay was disqualified from the Sikkim Legislative Assembly following his conviction by the lower court.