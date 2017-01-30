Smriti Irani Inaugurates Apparel and Garment Making Centre in Garo Hills

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Union Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Monday said that if Centre and state government work together on issues of development the people will truly benefit. Irani made the statement while inaugurating Meghalaya’s first state-of-the-art apparel and garment making centre built at a cost of Rs 14.26 crore in presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Union Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju, Sericulture Minister Clement Marak, Sport Minister Zenith Sangma and other dignitaries at Hatisil, near Ampati in South West Garo Hills.

Irani said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in every state of Northeast that apparel and garment making center must set up to tap the true potential and talent of the people. “The centre was completed in a record time of less than two years this testifies the speed of governance and partnership of the state and Centre when it works together in convergence effort,” said Irani.

The foundation for the centre was laid on May 22, 2015 by the Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and then minister of state for textile Santosh Kumar Gangwar. Talking about the history of strife in Garo Hills, Irani said that the people in this region has fought violence and poverty and has marched to this day of opportunities and economic empowerment for which the people of the state and Ampati has to be congratulated.

Making an announcement that Rs 70 crore textile projects were currently being implemented in the state and Rs 32 crore sanctioned for promotion of handloom, Irani appealed to the youth and particularly women to leverage upon their handloom legacy and become enterprising entrepreneurs. Irani asked the weavers to take advantage of the “India Handloom Brand” as the region is well known for its natural dyes. “I have asked the chief minister to ensure that the weavers of the state are duly registered with the India Handloom Brand propagated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and connect the weavers of this region directly with big companies,” said Irani.

Talking of the popular multinational brands, which are part of the conglomeration under India Handloom Brand, Irani said that Government of India has ensured that the companies buy 4 lakh meters of cloth directly from the weavers. “Weavers of this region should take advantage of these opportunities, so that big business comes and the people are able to supply cloths and dye materials to them,” Irani added.

The minister hoped that when the centre functions to its full potential it will be an indication to the investors across the country that the people and the youth of Ampati are ready for economic engagement and expansion. Speaking on the occasion Mukul Sangma said that the government decided to set up the centre at Hatisil considering its proximity to Bangladesh for creating business partnership.

The Chief Minister also informed the gathering that the government has decided to start a business incubation and industrial incubation centre at Hatisil considering its potential market. “Our idea is to ensure that the whole opportunities of livelihood are available in the backyard for the people,” Mukul added.

Seeking support from the Centre for weaver’s technology upgradation, Mukul said, “Meghalaya has created an environment for ease of doing business and is ready to provide land through its ambition plan of rural entrepreneurs centre to investors.”

Kiren Rijiju said that Centre has accorded special focus for improving road connectivity in Northeast, which calls for people’s engagement in entrepreneurial activities. “We have to create industries and employment opportunities to harness the potential available in various sectors for Northeast region’s growth and development,” he said.