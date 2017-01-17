Solar Lessons from Quarzazate

December Edition, NET Bureau, Environment, Saidul Khan

Moroccan city of Quarzazate between the Atlas Mountain and vast Sahara on the edge is a known film destination, but in just two and half years, the Morocco power company – Moroccan Solar Energy Agency (MASEN) has turned this beautiful city as a model for the world by setting up the world’s largest solar power plant. Northeast Today reports:

As one enters the city of Quarzazate, one will get the vibes of Hollywood movie – “Lawrence of Arabia” and TV shows like “Games of Thrones” but the shooting destination has more to offer for any visitors. The plant known as – Noor Solar Plant attracts tourists, researchers, scientists, politicians and bureaucrats, who feel that if you are in Morocco, the must visit in the list has to be the solar plant.

Located in the south – central Morocco, the nine billion-dollar power project was conceptualized in 2013. The plant uses vast arrays of mirrors, rather than the more widely used photovoltaic panels, to produce electricity from sunlight. At the beginning of 2016, the first phase of the project was complete and became operational in a record time. It generates 160 MW of electricity.

Spread over 5000 acres of land, the project is set to finish by 2018. It will produce 580 MW, which will meet the needs of 1.1 million Moroccans. The officials at MASEN say that the World Bank, European Union has funded the ambitious project, which will meet 52 per cent power demand of Morocco, a country in North Africa along the Mediterranean Sea.

It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 7,60,000 tons per year. “This makes Morocco a big pioneer in the field of solar energy in the Arab region and the African continent,” says Ali Hajji, a Moroccan solar-energy specialist and engineering professor at IAV Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco. “It could also be a pioneer for many other countries in the world that depend on foreign imports for energy”, he added.

Expert at climate change convention of the 22nd session of the conference of parties (COP 22) said that the Noor project has come up at a time, when demand for energy in Morocco increased to about 7 per cent annually. The country was largely dependent on imports for more than 90 per cent of its energy needs, including transportation.

The plant, which has become the centre of attraction for global energy leaders and activists say that Morocco has shown the lesson to the world on its commitments to produce power from renewable energy. Officials of MASEN are confident that they would be able to complete the project before 2020 to meet the energy requirements of the country.

Experts say that concentrated solar plant (CSP) could account for 11% of the world’s electricity needs by 2050. CSP electricity compared to photovoltaic is much costlier investment but CSP’s ability to make energy when the sun isn’t shining is a big advantage, explain officials of MASEN at the site. “How the future plays out between CSP with storage and cost reductions for electric batteries is one of the more interesting unknowns related to which technologies will provide the best balance of flexibility and costs in future sustainable electricity systems,” an expert asserted.

Regardless of the solar technology used, energy experts see the Middle East/North Africa region as an important frontier utility-scale solar projects like Noor. The area is blessed with abundant sunlight, and improvements in solar-power technology and steadily falling prices have made it more economically feasible to exploit solar for power generation in the region.

The Moroccan power company believes that the plant will reduce their dependency on fossil fuels and their share of renewable energy in total electricity generation will increase from 13 per cent to 42 per cent. They also believe that the project will positively impact the surrounding area. Approximately 5,83,000 people live in Ouarzazate – 10km from the site. The poverty rate there is 23 per cent but the hope is that the cleaner energy and better supply will reduce the occurrence of flickering lightbulbs and malfunctioning hospital equipment.

At COP22 conference recently held in Morocco stressed its efforts on renewable energy. Six years ago, the Government announced its goal of ensuring that 42 per cent of its electricity capacity is derived from renewable sources. “We will achieve this goal,” said Mustapha Bakkourry, President of MASEN.

In addition to initiatives and commitments on renewable energy, the discussions during ‘Energy Day’ focused on access to clean, sustainable and affordable energy for all, as 1.1 billion people around the world have little or no access to electricity. Experts say that positive developments like Noor power plant will accelerate hope for clean energy needs.