Somdev Announces Retirement from Professional Tennis

India’s star singles player Somdev Devvarman from Tripura on Sunday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an abrupt end to what was once a promising career.

“Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings,” Somdev wrote on his Twitter page.

The 31-year-old’s career was hampered by a recurring shoulder injury in 2012. He recovered to stage a comeback but he had been missing from action without any specified reason for some time now. There is speculation that post retirement he might take to coaching.

Somdev was India’s star singles player since he first broke into the scene in 2008.

A regular in India’s Davis Cup squad, Somdev appeared in 14 rubbers and played a crucial role in India reaching the World Group back in 2010.

Somdev had also made the finals of two ATP Tour events — the 2009 Chennai Open as a wildcard and the 2011 South Africa Open. He also the singles and doubles gold medals at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

His 44-1 win-loss record in 2008 at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship remains unmatched so far.

He was conferred the Arjuna award — the country’s second highest sporting honour — in 2011.