Sonowal Congratulates Assam Police for Successfully Nabbing Subodh Biswas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the Assam Police for successfully arresting the prime accused of Silapthar incident Subodh Biswas and his close aide Subhas Biswas.

“Congratulations to Assam police for successfully nabbing the main accused of Silapathar incident. No one will be allowed to disturb our age-old social harmony,” said Sonowal.

Subodh Biswas is currently being interrogated by police and other security agencies at the 4Th APBn headquarters at Kahilipara in Guwahati. He will be produced at a court on Thursday.

Biswas was brought to Guwahati on Wednesday evening, after Assam police along with West Bengal police apprehended him from West Bengal. He was absconding after the attack on an AASU office on March 6.

On March 6, NIBBUSS had organised a public meeting, followed by a march, at Silapathar in Dhemaji district demanding citizenship to all Hindu immigrants from Bangladesh. The attack on AASU office took place during the march.

Meanwhile, hundreds of AASU activists staged a massive protest at the airport in Guwahati, demanding the strict punishment to Subodh Biswas. The AASU activists also reportedly clashed with the police.