Sonowal Inspects Progress of Dibrugarh Drain and Culvert

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected the construction of the Dibrugarh protection drain and culvert and expressed his displeasure over the sluggish progress of the project. Sonowal issued strict instructions to the concerned departments and officials to speed up work and complete the project as early as possible.

The construction work of the drain and culvert of Dibrugarh town started on June 6, 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs. 170 crore. Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the Rs-170 crore project is implemented by Isolax Consan Corviun Construction under the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Programme. Sonowal also inspected the under-construction work of the embankment meant to provide protection to Dibrugarh town. Though the construction work has almost been completed, Sonowal ordered that the work of solar lighting should be completed expeditiously. He also met officers of the water resources department and reviewed various schemes and asked the department to complete the work of the projects on a fast track basis.

Sonowal also said that the government was committed to beautify and protect the 150-year old heritage town of Dibrugarh town and put in all the modern amenities for the people. The Chief Minister added that the government will take all steps to save the town from recurring floods and all encroachments will be evicted. Sonowal reviewed the status of implementation of various welfare schemes by the district administration and asked the Deputy Commissioner to personally supervise the implementation of the schemes. MP Rameswar Teli, MLA Prasanta Phukan, Rituparna Baruah, Chakra Gogoi, senior officers of the district administration and project executing agencies were present during the inspection.