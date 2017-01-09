Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threat

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday revealed that he has received “death threat” warning him against attending an inter-college cricket meet at the Vidyasagar University in Midnapore on January 19.

Local sources in Midnapore told PTI that one Z Alam wrote the letter addressing to Ganguly’s mother Nirupa warning the cricket stalwart against attending the programme where he has been invited as chief guest.

“Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again,” is what has been written in the letter. Confirming this, Ganguly said: “Yes Ive received the letter on January 7 and Ive informed this to the police and the organisers.

Ganguly has been invited as chief guest in the final of the Inter-Collge Cricket Tournament jointly organised Vidyasagar University and the District Sports Association on January 19. The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme. “Let us see, nothing has been decided yet. You all will come to know if I go there,” he said. West Midnapore district SP Bharati Ghosh however said she is unaware of the development.

“We have not been informed about this,” she said. The motive behind the letter however is unknown.

-PTI