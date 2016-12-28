Wed, 28 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

SP Announces 325 Assembly Candidates, Akhilesh Aides Dropped

SP Announces 325 Assembly Candidates, Akhilesh Aides Dropped
December 28
17:43 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a swift development, the ruling Samajwadi Party on Wednesday made public a list of 325 candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year, saying the remaining 78 candidates would be announced later.

Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav announced the list at a press conference at the party office in the presence of brother and party leader Shivpal Yadav. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was not present in the press conference.

What is likely to trigger a fresh round of feud in the party is the fact that 53 sitting legislators have been denied tickets. They include senior minister and close Akhilesh Yadav aide Arvind Singh ‘Gop’, whose ticket has been given to Rakesh Verma, son of senior party leader Beni Prasad Verma.

Ayodhya legislator and a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav, Pawan Pandey, has also been denied a ticket, while 176 incumbent legislators have been re-nominated. Party leaders informed that a staggering 4,200 persons had applied for party tickets.

Mulayam Singh Yadav did not speak of a prospective alliance for the polls. The Samajwadi Party has 224 seats in the present assembly.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.