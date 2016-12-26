Mon, 26 Dec 2016

Speaker Ranjit Dass Resigns to Take Charge as Assam BJP Chief

December 26
11:07 2016
Assam legislative assembly speaker Ranjit Kumar Dass has resigned from his post and formally took charge of state BJP.

“I have tendered my resignation to deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul. Today (Sunday) is the birthday of our beloved former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. So, it is an auspicious occasion for me to take charge as Assam BJP president,” Dass stated. At a party meeting in Guwahati on Monday, Dass will present a plan to take the party forward in the state.

“My dream is to make BJP a presence in every nook and corner of Assam. I want to bring people from different communities into the party. We can speed up development if BJP is strengthened,” Dass revealed.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has been on the rise in Assam. It has won successive elections, including the recent bypolls and autonomous council elections. Despite this, political experts said Das would have his task cut out as he would have to steer the party in next year’s panchayat polls. Most of the rural bodies in the state are currently with Congress.

Ranjit Dass
