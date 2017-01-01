Special Prayers in Nagaland Churches

Nagaland on Sunday welcomed 2017 offering special prayers in churches and homes for a prosperous year ahead.

People in groups moved around greeting Happy New Year to each other while the skies lit up with fireworks heralding the dawn of 2017.

Special New Year services are being organised in churches today to offer special prayers seeking blessing from Almighty for a successful and prosperous 2017 while also offering thanksgiving prayer for the bygone year.

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya has extended best wishes for the New Year to all the communities in the state.

In his message, the Governor said, “As the world wakes up to a new dawn, may the New Year shower the people of Nagaland with new opportunities, vision and success at every step”.

He also called upon one and all to rededicate ourselves for a new era of peace, for reaffirmations in our endeavour, recommit for reconciliation, forgiving one another and embarking on a new journey towards development in all fields of life.

Maintaining that it is the people of the state only who can make Nagaland ?golden Nagaland?, the Governor appealed all to strive together towards making the state peaceful and prosperous.