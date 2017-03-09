Sports Minister to Form Panel to Resolve Grievances of Women Sports Persons

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday announced that a high level committee will be constituted to address the grievances and complaints of women sports persons under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary (Sports).

Addressing a conference on ‘Women and Sports in India’, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Goel said the other members of the high level panel will include athletes, advocates and senior officials of the ministry apart from a woman sports journalist.

“The ministry follows a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment,” Goel said adding that his ministry provides equal assistance and incentives to both male and female athletes and there is no gender discrimination for training.

He further said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in its Special Area Game Scheme has provided training to 807 women sports persons out of a total 1862 sports persons.

-IANS