Stepped Down as CM for the Sake of Peace and Harmony: TR Zeliang

The decision to step down was taken for the sake of peace and harmony in our society, and for the love of our party and our government, this was said by outgoing Nagaland CM, TR Zeliang in his final address as CM.

“Instead of sitting in the chair of power, and watch helplessly our youths being misled and used for political ends. I prefer to quit the highest office in the state,” stated Zeliang.

While congratulating the new CM and his cabinet colleagues, he called for healing through dialogue and negotiations, while warning against allowing mobs, or hurriedly formed adhoc bodies to start dictating, or obstructing the government’s function.

He expressed regret that the fair name of Nagaland has been damaged by the recent developments, “If such a demand is to be made on someone in high office to step down on moral ground, the means we use should be equally fair and the ends morally justifiable.”

He meanwhile maintained that holding of elections to the ULBs with 33% reservation for women is a Constitutional mandate which all states under the Indian Union must oblige. He reiterated that the government’s decision to go ahead with the polls was to pre-empt the SC giving a verdict, which could jeopardize the protection of the customary and traditional practices of the Naga people as guaranteed under Article 371-A.

Zeliang claimed that even the agitators acknowledged that they understood the compelling circumstances before the government.” Zeliang added that the decision to not call for central forces was taken for preventing more casualties.