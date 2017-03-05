Mon, 06 Mar 2017

Stinking Toilet Leads to Diversion of Spicejet’s Bengaluru-Delhi Flight

March 05
21:23 2017
Foul smell from a stinking toilet on its Bengaluru-Delhi flight on Sunday forced Spicejet to divert the plane to Hyderabad, said the budget carrier.

“A B-737-800 operating from Bengaluru to New Delhi had to be diverted to Hyderabad due to very foul smell emanating from forward lavatory into the cockpit,” said the airline in a statement.

In all, 194 people, including 184 passengers, four infants, two pilots and four cabin crew were on board when the foul smell entered the cockpit.

“The lavatory and cockpit were cleaned on landing and ventilated before the aircraft was cleared for onward journey,” added the statement.

-IANS

