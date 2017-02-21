‘Strange’ That Nagaland Govt is not Giving Opportunity to Women: Congress

With the failure to contain the tribal agitation over offering 33 percent reservation for women in the Nagaland Government, the Congress on Tuesday expressed displeasure, citing it was strange that the state which runs the best system in the world didn’t wish to give enough opportunity to women.

“At a very personal level, I am very disturbed that Nagaland claims they cannot have 33 percent reservation and this would go against their customs and usages. I say this particularly because, in 2007, the United Nations picked on Nagaland system of the local government as the best in the whole world.. So, where you are running the best system in the world, why not give women an opportunity of participating in it? Why they are not giving opportunity to women is unknown to me,” Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar told ANI.

“But this is an internal question to them. Panchayat Raj, as the constitution amendment doesn’t not apply to them. And, we have to be sensitive to that state and its requirement and I am glad that the political crisis over Chief Minister Zeliang is over,” he added.

He further hoped that the new government will find a way of at least making a beginning in bringing about an assured percentage of women representation in local government in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the ruling Naga People’s Front’s (NPF) Shurhozelie Liezietsu will become the next Chief Minister of the state. Zeliang had resigned following widespread protests in the state triggered by the government’s decision to reserve seats for women in the urban local bodies.

