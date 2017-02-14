Students Protest in Aizawl, Threaten Indefinite Agitation

Hundreds of college students drawn from different colleges in Aizawl staged a demonstration on Monday, protesting the government for sending 32 students to a Kolkata based ‘fake’ institution and demanding to compensate the desperate students whose career have been allegedly jeopardized. The students also threatened to launch indefinite agitation unless the government meet their demands and give compensation to the students for their loss.

The protest rally spearheaded by Aizawl City College Joint Students’ Union (ACCJSU) was held in two directions- from Chanmari and from Sikupuikawn and ended at Vanapa Hall where the protesters gathered together and dispersed after passing 5 point resolutions.

During the protest rally that lasted for about 4 hours, the students shouted slogans demanding their rights and asked the government to apologize for hurting the sentiment of students. They slammed the Mizoram state government for sending 32 students to a Kolkata based Nalanda Institute of Advance Studies (NIAS) without prior inspection and allegedly ignoring and mocking at the students even as they faced inconvenience.

Addressing the rally, ACCJSU president Zodinsanga expressed disappointment over the manner in which 32 students were sent to a ‘fake’ institution by Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) and Labour, Employment & Industrial Training Department with the help of Welfare Board fund. He also lamented for the inconvenience faced by the students due to many irregularities in the MoU signed between the government of Mizoram and NIAS and the manner in which students were sent to the institution.

“Some government officials accused the students of misbehaving when they were supposed to help and comfort students. Such attitude of the officials was a sort of showing impudent contempt on the students,” Zodinsanga said. While accusing the government of jeopardizing the career of students, Zodinsanga also asked the government to safeguard the rights of the students.

C. Laltlanmawia, one of the returnee students from NIAS, while addressing the rally said their intention was not to harm or embarrass the government but to fight for their rights. He said that they raised their voice on several occasions over their plight before the government officials, LE&IT Minister and even before the Chief Minister but to no avail, that ultimately forced them to seek the help of ACCJSU.

The five point resolutions adopted include: demanding the government to apologize for mocking and hurting the sentiment of students; not to send students outside the state before prior inspection of the institution; to monitor the students who are sent outside the state for different courses; to give compensation to the students sent to NIAS and to take measures to help aspiring students to appear in examinations or in case the students could not appear examinations or received fake certificates, the government should look into their problems.

ACCJSU also warned the government that it would launch indefinite agitation unless compensation is given to the students. At least 32 Mizo students were sent to NIAS in 2014 to pursue a bachelor degree in hotel management with the initiative of MYC and Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB). But out of frustration majority of the students returned home before completing their course as the institution was reportedly declared ‘fake’ by the West Bengal government.

Meanwhile, main opposition the Mizo National Front (MNF) has demanded the resignation of LE&IT Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte and Chairman of Mizoram Youth Commission while holding him responsible for the plight of 32 students by sending them to a ‘fake’ institution. It also held the two leaders responsible for misusing Rs. 128 lakh of the fund provided by of the fund provided by the MBOCWWB.

