Survey for Brahmaputra Express Highway Launched

The survey work for a Brahmaputra Express Highway from Sadiya in eastern Assam to the state’s western end Dhubri was launched by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Dibrugarh in eastern part of the state on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the scheme, Sonowal said the Government of Assam has taken up several steps to develop both the banks of the Brahmaputra river and the Brahmaputra Express Highway is a step forward in this regard. Already three round of discussions were held with World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Ambassadors visiting from different countries to use modern technology for taming Brahmaputra and to tap its resources to help hydro and agri growth in Assam.

He said World Bank gave its positive nod for the same. He also said the Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari, had for the first time conceived of an Express Highway on both the banks which could be constructed by utilising the silt to be dredged out from the river bed in a meeting held in New Delhi in the month of October 2016.

The chief minister also distributed engagement letters to 16 groups for carrying out survey of the project. Sonowal advocated for long term planning for utilising the Brahmaputra’s hydrology and other related resources so that an important tourist destination is developed surrounding Brahmaputra.

He also emphasised the need for using modern technology for the same. Chief Minister Sonowal also announced that Government of Assam will send an expert committee to China to carry out an in-depth study on taming of Huang-He river once termed as a sorrow of China to replicate the same to tame the Brahmaputra in Assam.

The chief minister also inaugurated Dibrugarh Town Protection Dyke, a scheme funded by Asian Develoment Bank to protect this historic town that has been facing wreath of floods and erosion for the last 180 years. The Dibrugarh Town Protection Dyke has been taken up involving a budgetary outlay of Rs 29,79,11,426.25. Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Rameswar Teli and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, several MLAs were present on the occasion.

