Suspected Pak Hackers Deface NSG Website with Derogatory Message Against Modi

January 01
19:50 2017
Suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives on Sunday hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against the Prime Minister and anti-India content.

An image of police thrashing civilians was also uploaded on to the site’s homepage with the accompanying text calling for “Free Kashmir”.

Officials said the hacking attempt was noticed early on Sunday and the URL — www.nsg.gov.in — was blocked soon after by the counter-terror force from its headquarters here.

The hackers identified themselves as ‘Alone Injector’.

Official sources said the hacking attempt could have been carried out by Pakistan-affiliated hackers, though they were still trying to ascertain exact details in this regard.

The website belonging to the ‘black cat’ commandos is maintained from the NSG headquarters here and gives out basic information about the force, its origin and operations. The matter has been brought to the notice of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and “remedial action” is in process.

The elite commando force was raised in 1984 as the federal contingency unit to undertake counter-terror and counter-piracy operations.

PTI

narendra modi NSG
