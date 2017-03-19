Tajamul Islam’s Academy in J&K Gets Rs.10 Lakh Funding

After recent social media post of International Kick Boxing Champion Tajamul Islam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the president of the state’s sports council, decided to release an amount of Rs. 10 lakh for the up-gradation of sports infrastructure at Ali Academy, Bandipora.

“This has been done in view of the request made by International Kick Boxing Champion Tajamul Islam who is getting trained in the same academy”, said Secretary Sports Council, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para.While lauding performance of the academy, Para resolved the government’s commitment to provide every support in building quality sports infrastructure in the state.

“The Sports Council encourages every such initiative that works for the betterment of sports in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Earlier this week, Islam posted a video on her Facebook account slamming the Jammu and Kashmir Government for not providing the basic facilities to the Ali sports academy. In her video, Tajamul showed the degrading condition of the academy and urged the state government to set up an indoor academy for the athletes.

-ANI