Tawang All Set to Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

In a bid to preserve and promote the heritage, diversity and unity of Indian culture in the Northeastern states and reconnect the new generation, Tawang (a town in Arunachal Pradesh) is all set to host the biggest cultural extravaganza of the country— Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav from March 23.

While speaking to press, Director of North East Zone Cultural Centre – Dr Om Prakash Bharti, said, “The biggest and prestigious cultural confluence is a nine day event, which will be inaugurated by Arunachal governor PB Acharya, in presence of Union minister of state (independent charge) for culture and tourism Mahesh Sharma, CM Pema Khandu and Arunachal art and culture Mohesh Chai.”

Bharti further informed that the cultural programme will extend to other Northeastern states like Dimapur (Nagaland), Majuli (Assam), Imphal (Manipur), Aizawl (Mizoram), Gangtok (Sikkim), Shillong (Meghalaya) and Khowai (Tripura).

“During the festival around 7,000 artists will showcase India’s cultural heritage through folk and classical art forms in all its dimensions like dance, music, theatre and puppetry, also around 300 art forms will be showcased,” he informed, adding, “During the festival around 100 artists representing several tribes and communities of Arunachal Pradesh will the cultural tradition of the state. Apart from the artists of Arunachal Pradesh, 500 artists from across the country are being invited to showcase folk and classical dance and music.”

Varied art forms like Buddhist Chanting, Vedic Chanting, Purulia Chhau, Yoga, Bharatnatyam, Odishi, Kuchipudi, Sattriya, Kathakali, Kathak, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, Dhol Cholam, Pung Cholam, Conch, Bhortal Nritya, Rouf, Sri Khol, Tati music, Dholu Kunitha, Ghoomar, Bhavai, Chari, Gudum Baja, Bihu, Sambalpuri, Zoi Mal Lok dance, Aji Lhamu, Domey Tseric, Ponung, Erap, Sedibela, Brozai, Aney-na, Yak dance and Sapolo will be staged. Other dance forms like Peacock dance, Pangchen dance, Keng Cham, Sadinuk Tso, Rikhampada, Paku Itu, Lasso dance, Gasi Syo, Ola Sha will be performed.

“A sanskriti yatra is being organized on the occasion of RSM, in which artists will meet and interact with several communities residing in around 100 villages of Arunachal Pradesh thereby proliferating cultural exchange,” he stated, adding, “The age old ingenious puppetry traditions of India like Ravan Chawa of Odisha, Tholpava Koothu of Kerala, Kathputli of Rajasthan, Benir Putul of West Bengal and Kalasutri Bahulya of Maharashtra are also being exhibited in different schools of Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states.”

The festival is being implemented through the seven zonal cultural centres and in collaboration with other cultural organizations of different states of Northeast. The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur has been entrusted with the responsibility as the nodal agency to carry forward the execution of the event.