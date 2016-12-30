Fri, 30 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

Tea Estate in Assam Deposits Workers’ Wages in Their Bank a/c

Tea Estate in Assam Deposits Workers’ Wages in Their Bank a/c
December 30
21:37 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vernerpur Tea Estate in Hailakandi district of Assam has become the first tea garden in the state to pay salaries to its all employees through bank.

“Joyous atmosphere prevailed as scores of tea labourers of Vernerpur in Hailakandi district on Tuesday got their weekly wages in their bank accounts via digital mode for the first time,” an official release said. The salaries were paid yesterday after bank officials visited the Vernerpur Tea Estate to pay wages to all the 786 workers in the cashless transaction.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Moloy Bora along with other officials of the district administration witnessed the cashless transaction of wages. “It augurs well that tea workers are withdrawing money, which they needed, and the rest they have started saving. The future of the workers will be safe and secure,” Bora said.

He exuded optimism that like Vernerpur, other 16 gardens in the district will also make payment of wages through bank accounts of workers on or before the deadline of January 15. Bora also informed that ATMs will be installed in all tea gardens by January 10.

Vernerpur Tea Estate Manager, P K Chakraborty said though there were some problems faced by the workers initial, they have embraced the new mode of cashless payment. District Labour Officer Alimuddin Barbhuiya said, “Unlike in the recent past when tea workers spent all the cash the moment they got it, this time around it has been witnessed that they withdrew what they required. This practice of saving will help them to stand in good stead in the future.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.