Sat, 04 Feb 2017

Tea Garden Manager Kidnapped in Assam

Tea Garden Manager Kidnapped in Assam
February 04
13:02 2017
A Tata Tea garden manager has been kidnapped at gun point from Rajapara area of Kamrup district in Assam, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Bhaskar Pathak, manager at the tea major’s Charaideo Tea Estate, was kidnapped by four unidentified persons when he was walking with his wife in the area within Boko police station limits on Friday, Superintendent of Police Partha Sarathy Mahanta said.

The abductors also threatened the victim’s wife with dire consequences if she reported the incident to police, he said. Declining to divulge further details, the police official said a search operation has been launched to rescue the abducted manager who hails from Dhakurpara under Boko police station.

-PTI

