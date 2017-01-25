Team Arunachal 2nd Runner-up in R-Day Tableau Contingents

‘Team Arunachal’ has been adjudged second runner-up in the cultural competition 2017 held amongst the Tableau Contingents at ‘Jhankar Hall’, Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in New Delhi.

The competition which was held few days ahead of the Republic Day Parade saw Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu take the first and second prize respectively, an official communique informed on Wednesday. Team Arunachal withstood tough competitions to be selected for the Tableaux rounds.

Taming and domestication of the Yaks at the high hills of the Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh, in line with the Yak Dance which is the theme of Arunachal Pradesh tableaux this year, was depicted through folk dance by the team, the communique added.