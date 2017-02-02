Fri, 03 Feb 2017

Teesta Hydropower Plant to Generate 1,200 MW in 2 Months

February 02
21:43 2017
The Teesta hydroelectric power project in Sikkim will start generating 1,200 MW power in the next two months, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He was talking at an interaction with reporters here on the Budget 2017-18 proposals for the coal, power, renewable energy and mines sectors.

In September last year, Goyal had said the government will very soon resolve the issues related to the delayed Teesta power project, the first unit of which was to be commissioned in 2013.

The project, designed to generate 5,214 million units of power, is being constructed by the Sikkim government-run Teesta Urja Ltd. on the Teesta river in the North Sikkim District of the state.

-IANS

