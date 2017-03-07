Tension in Silapathar Following Clash, Vandalism

Tension prevailed in Silapathar town in Assam on Tuesday after members of a linguistic minority organisation attacked and vandalised the office of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday.

Dhemaji district administration on Monday imposed night curfew and the Army carried out a flag march in and around the town on Tuesday to instill confidence among people. A rally by Nikhil Bharat Bengali Uddastu Samannay Samiti (NBBUSS) turned violent and hundreds of its members raised slogans against Assamese people and the Assam Accord before attacking the AASU office in Silapathar.

The rally was organised after some NBBUSS leaders reportedly delivered inciting speeches in a meeting earlier on Monday. The NBBUSS members also vandalised some shops and attacked passersby in the rally. They also clashed with the police who tried to quell the violence.

“The situation in Silapathar is under control now and the police have arrested nine people so far for their alleged role in the violence,” Assam’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandr Mohan Patowary told the legislative assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Additional Chief Secretary V.B. Pyrelal has been asked to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report within 30 days,” he said. Patowary said the government was analysing the speech of NBBUSS President Subodh Biswas and some other leaders and action would be taken against them if the speeches were found to be inciting in nature.

The AASU in an FIR had named five persons for their role in the violence. “The security forces are on alert to ensure that the incident does not take a communal colour. We have deployed adequate forces to contain the situation and an all-party delegation led by Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Dilip Paul will visit Silapathar to assess the situation,” Patowary said.

-IANS