Tezpur University Professor Bags National Teacher Award

Nashreen S Islam, a faculty of Tezpur University in Assam has been awarded the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Teacher Award for the year 2016. Islam is a professor in the department of chemical sciences of the university and has been honoured for her contribution to chemistry education. The award, which consists of a scroll, cash of Rs 50,000 and a book grant of Rs 20,000, was presented to her in the anniversary meeting of INSA, held at NISER, Bhubaneswar.

The INSA Teacher award was instituted to honour teachers for providing guidance, inspiration and mentoring students to take up careers in science and technology. All disciplines of science and technology including medical and engineering sciences come under the purview of this award.

Islam is a former Dean (R&D) of Tezpur University and has earlier received the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) Bronze medal in the year 2010. She had done her PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and was nominated as a council member CRSI. With interests focused on synthesis, characterization, catalytic as well as biomimetic and biorelevant properties of transition metal compounds, including metal anchored functional polymers, one of the major activities of Islam’s group is development of polymer supported transition metal catalysts for organic transformations under ecologically acceptable reaction conditions.