The Best Point and Shoot Adventure Games for Your Smartphone

If you love killing ‘em all, here’s an amazing list of point and shoot games that you can play even on the move.

Simon the Sorcerer – A fantastic adventure game, Simon the Sorcerer is currently more than two decades old yet at the same time a fun and hard-as-nails point and shoot play. This remastered version for portable devices includes high-definition illustrations, despite the fact that you can play with the lower resolutions if you like. Gratefully a hotspot highlighter has been presented in the game, so you don’t have to jab each and every pixel to discover cool items. This is one of reason why many fans weren’t able to finish the game back in the 90’s, when it was first launched.

Grim Fandango – Lucas Arts’ exemplary point and shoot adventure game, enlivened by the ‘Mexican Day of the Dead’ festival, has been remastered and taken back to a grand life for a radical new era of iPhone, iPad and Android owners. Solid voice work, striking visuals and an extremely dry comical inclination help Grim Fandango to emerge from the swarm of other adventure games. While the epic story will take you numerous, numerous hours to finish, yet this is a conventional point and shoot amusement game that doesn’t hold your hand anytime.

Day of the Tentacle – If you haven’t played this great point and shoot game by Lucas Arts, and you possess an iPad or an iPhone, then quit everything at this moment and go and download it. Day of the Tentacle isn’t just one of the best adventure games for mobile devices, it’s also considered one of the best games to be ever created. DOTT sees you controlling three diverse quirky companions who get themselves scattered through time, as they frantically attempt and turn around the deranged activities of an evil purple villain with tentacles. The captivating cartoon style visuals, strange gags and mind crunching puzzles make this an exemplary point and shoot adventure game worth each and every penny.

Gemini Rue – This grasping science fiction noir thriller may resemble another redo of an exemplary point and shoot adventure game, on account of its pixelated illustrations, however Gemini Rue is just a couple of years old. That retro style is exactly how its developers wanted it to be. You play as two distinct characters, a grizzled professional killer and a detainee caught in a strange advanced jail complex, with the capacity to switch between them whenever you want. Looking as the unpredictable plot unfurls is a genuine satisfaction, while the grasping gameplay makes this one of the best adventure games of recent times. Indeed, even the shortest of the adventure sequences are well incorporated and enjoyable to play.

Primordia – Imagine a world where people are no more, and just robots of all shapes and sizes wander the planet. This is the setting of Primordia, where two robots – Horatio and his huge mouthed sidekick, Crispin go on a mission to recover their stolen control source. Primordia is another legitimate old fashioned point and shoot adventure game, which sees you investigating a clamoring automated city and interfacing with a varied cast of characters.

