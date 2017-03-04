Thoubal Multipurpose Project: Union Minister Promises Amicable Solution

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kulaste has promised to come up with amicable solution for the people affected by the Thoubal multipurpose project provided BJP is elected to power in Manipur.

He was speaking at an election rally of BJP candidate in Phungyar AC Somi Awungshi at Riha playground under the aegis of BJP Phungyar Mandal.

Stating that BJP is deeply concerned with the difficulties being endured by people affected and displaced by Mapithel Dam, Faggan assured that they would extend all possible assistance to the affected people.

“I would apprise the Central government about the impacts of Mapithel Dam and see what can be done for the affected people,” Fulaste assured, adding, “I came to Manipur to make a direct assessment of the impacts of Mapithel Dam upon people living in nearby areas.”

BJP ST Morcha National secretary Khai Leo, BJP Assam Pradesh ST Morcha president Jayram Englend, BJP candidate Somi Awungshi and many BJP functionaries also took part in the election rally.