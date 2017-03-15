Three Injured as Sukhoi Crashes Near Barmer

A Sukhoi aircraft and a Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in separate incidents on Wednesday in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

The Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft was on a routine training sortie and was to land at the Uttarlai Air Force base near Barmer when it crashed at Devaniyon ki Dhan village near Barmer, about 550 km from Jaipur. Both pilots ejected out of the aircraft safely, however, the fuselage landed on a hut, injuring three persons.

“Three persons sustained minor injuries in the incident, which happened in the afternoon. Parts of the crashed aircraft fell on three ‘kuccha’ or temporary houses,” a police officer told IANS. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje in a tweet said: “News of Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft crash in Barmer is extremely unfortunate. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Glad the pilots are safe.”

The air force has ordered an inquiry into the crash. Also on Wednesday, a Chetak helicopter crash landed near Allahabad, after taking off from Bamrauli near the city. The chopper toppled as the pilots tried to land it on an uneven field. Both pilots are safe, and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

Last May, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said since April 1, 2014, the twin-engine Sukhois have been forced to land on a single engine on 34 occasions after facing engine problems mid-air. This is the seventh accident involving a Made in India Sukhoi fighter.

On May 19, 2015 a Su-30 MKI fighter, flying from Tezpur’s Salanibari Air Force station on a routine sortie, lost contact with the radar at the air force station at around 12.30 p.m. and crashed. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot was forced to abandon the aircraft.

On October 14, 2014, a Su-30 MKI on a training mission crashed 20 km off Pune Lohegaon Air Force Station. Wing Commander Sidharth V. Munje and his co-pilot Flying Officer Anup Kumar ejected safely. In 2013, during the rehearsals for Iron Fist, a fire power demonstration of the Indian Air Force, a Su-30 MKI crashed at the Pokhran range.

On December 13, 2011, a Su-30 MKI crashed after taking off from the Lohegaon Indian Air Force Base near Pune, crashing at Wade-Bholai village, 20 kilometres from Pune. Both pilots ejected safely. In 2009, two Su-30 MKIs crashed. On November 30, 2009, a Su-30 MKI crashed in Jathegaon, about 40 km from Jaisalmer after a fire warning. Both pilots ejected safely.

In another crash in the same year, a Su-30 MKI crashed on April 30 in the Pokhran region of Rajasthan, at Rajmathai village, around 170 km from Jaisalmer, after departing from Pune for a routine sortie, killing one of its two pilots.

