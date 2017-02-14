Three Militants Held on Assam-Mizoram Border

Assam Rifles have captured three leaders of the militant United Democratic Liberation Army (UDLA) and handed them over to Assam Police, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip, the Aizawl based 39 Assam Rifles apprehended the three at a jungle on the Mizoram-Assam border on Friday, an official release said.

The arrested men are Raj Kumar Riang, Neta Rai Riang and Mela Rai Riang. Several militant outfits of various northeastern states use Mizoram and its border with Bangladesh and Myanmar as a safe corridor.

-IANS