Three People Killed in Meghalaya Oil Tanker Blast

At least three people were killed when an oil tanker overturned and exploded in Meghalaya on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the accident happened at Mawpun village on the Shillong by-pass road near the Indian Council of Agriculture and Research office in State’s Ri-Bhoi district.

“The driver of the oil tanker, bound for Manipur from Guwahati, reportedly lost control resulting in the vehicle to overturn,” a police official told IANS. The tanker exploded due to oil leakage.

They said the identities of the driver and his helpers are yet to be identified.