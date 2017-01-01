TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay To Appear Before CBI

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay on Sunday said that he would appear before the CBI on January three in connection with the investigation into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“I was first called on November 15, but I couldn’t go as Parliament was in session. Then they called me again in the last last week of December asking me to appear on December 30. I told them I want to come on January 18. But the CBI told me to come on January 3, to which I agreed,” Bandopadhyay told PTI.

The CBI had issued summons to two Trinamool Congress MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal, on December 27 in connection with the alleged Rose Valley scam, one of the cases being probed by the investigating agency as part of chit fund scams. Pal was arrested on Friday.

A senior CBI official said based on the questioning of Bandopadhyay the agency would decide the next line of action.

“Earlier, we had called him twice, but he did not turn up. He was again called on December 30 but he said he would come on January 3. So now if he does not turn up, we will look into other options after January 3,” a CBI official had told.

PTI