Sun, 01 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay To Appear Before CBI

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay To Appear Before CBI
January 01
19:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay on Sunday said that he would appear before the CBI on January three in connection with the investigation into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“I was first called on November 15, but I couldn’t go as Parliament was in session. Then they called me again in the last last week of December asking me to appear on December 30. I told them I want to come on January 18. But the CBI told me to come on January 3, to which I agreed,” Bandopadhyay told PTI.

The CBI had issued summons to two Trinamool Congress MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal, on December 27 in connection with the alleged Rose Valley scam, one of the cases being probed by the investigating agency as part of chit fund scams. Pal was arrested on Friday.

A senior CBI official said based on the questioning of Bandopadhyay the agency would decide the next line of action.
“Earlier, we had called him twice, but he did not turn up. He was again called on December 30 but he said he would come on January 3. So now if he does not turn up, we will look into other options after January 3,” a CBI official had told.

PTI

Tags
Rose ValleySudip Bandopadhyay
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.