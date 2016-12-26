TMC Stages Sit-in Demonstration in Tripura

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Trinamool Congress has held sit-in demonstration outside east Agartala women police station protesting the role of police in protecting ruling CPI-M leaders and cadres accused of rape and molestation.

The party leaders last night had alleged that the officer in-charge of the police station in particular and police force in general were taking partisan role and desperately attempting to protect the CPI-M party supporters beyond all ethical norms.

“Tripura has become a haven for rapists under the CPI-M regime and the situation is gradually turning worst with ministers, counsellor, members of ADC and three-tire panchayats being accused of rape and outraging the modesty of women and minor girls,” said Sushanta Choudhury, president, TMC youth wing.

He added that however no action has been taken against them. The supporters of Trinamool Congress gheraoed the police station demanding immediate arrest of rape accused named Hanif Mian, a front liner cadre of CPI-M youth wing.

Despite lodging specific FIR against him, the police did not arrest him for the past two days and rather allegedly tried to hush up the case.

Earlier, state Forest and Rural Development Minister Naresh Jamatia was accused of molesting girls and maintaining multiple relationships with many girls and women using his position. After complaints were made by tribal leader of CPI-M Joykishore Jamatia of south Tripura against Naresh, the party expelled Joykishore from the party to save the minister.

Not only police, the CPI-M has been influencing the judicial system also and further made the women more vulnerable to such crimes. “Chief minister Manik Sarkar advises others on morality except his party leaders and cadres,” Choudhury stated.

Blaming the government for its failure in protecting women, he alleged no woman irrespective of her age is safe in the state under this government.