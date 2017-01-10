Toka Poisa: Assam’s Own e-Wallet Developed

The Assam government will be shortly launching its indigenously-developed e-Wallet, Tokapoisa.in, to enable the people of the state for hassle-free online transactions in local language.

Revealing this at a press conference on Monday, state IT minister Keshab Mahanta said, “The mobile application Tokapoisa.in has been developed by the Assam Electronics Development Corp. Ltd. Besides being an e-Wallet, it will be a virtual payment terminal.”

He said government-related transactions could also be possible through the mobile application.

Traders and merchants, including small shop-keepers, would be able to use the app to keep record of their transaction, with a feature of ‘accounting package’ for such small traders who cannot engage full-time accountants to keep their financial records.

To enable offline payment, local cards will be available for paying through Tokapoisa.in, the minister added.

He said the app, which is being given final touches and will be available through popular commercial online services for download, will be unveiled on the inaugural day of a state-level DigiDhan Mela here on January 11 next. Highlighting the initiatives of the IT department for a digital economy, Mr Mahanta said the two day DigiDhan Mela is being organised to promote cashless transaction and adopt digital payment practice.

Besides the Assam Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues, the Union MoS for Home and the DoNER minister will attend the state-level DigiDhan Mela. Such Melas will be organised at the district-level and panchayat-level subsequently, he said, adding that it will be preceded by training of adequate personnel at the state level by master trainers.

Admitting that the state was lagging behind in IT adoption, Mr Mahanta said several initiatives have been rolled out while more announcements will be made in the state annual Budget next month. Spelling out a few initiatives, he said focus was being laid on providing internet connections at all markets and setting up citizen service centres, among others.

He added that the Khetri gaon panchayat is being made fully digital and will be formally announced as the first digital GP of the state soon.

-UNI