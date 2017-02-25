Sat, 25 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

TR Zeliang is Appointed Finance Advisor to Nagaland Govt

TR Zeliang is Appointed Finance Advisor to Nagaland Govt
February 25
13:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang was on Friday appointed as Finance Advisor to the state government in the rank of a cabinet minister.

Zeliang, appointed by the Governor P B Acharya, will receive the pay and allowances and all other facilities admissible to a cabinet minister, an official release said.

Zeliang resigned from the chief ministership on February 19 conceding to the demand of the Joint Coordination Committee and Nagaland Tribal Action Committee for his decision to hold elections to urban bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women and subsequent incidents.

-PTI

Tags
TR Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.