TR Zeliang is Appointed Finance Advisor to Nagaland Govt

Former Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang was on Friday appointed as Finance Advisor to the state government in the rank of a cabinet minister.

Zeliang, appointed by the Governor P B Acharya, will receive the pay and allowances and all other facilities admissible to a cabinet minister, an official release said.

Zeliang resigned from the chief ministership on February 19 conceding to the demand of the Joint Coordination Committee and Nagaland Tribal Action Committee for his decision to hold elections to urban bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women and subsequent incidents.

