TR Zeliang will be Liable for Prosecution: ACAUT

The Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) Nagaland on Thursday said that since Chief Minister TR Zeliang had publicly admitted that repackaging of PDS rice took place under the directive of his department (food and civil supplies), he should be liable for prosecution before the appropriate authority.

ACAUT media cell in a press statement rubbished chief minister’s claim, and said that after the scam was exposed by ACAUT and Concern Citizens of Nagaland (CNN) on December 9, the department (F&CS) hurriedly issued a backdated order which authorized the stockiest to repack rice from jute to durable plastic bags.

In this regard, media cell reminded F&CS that it cannot fool the people by issuing backdated order. Moreover, ACAUT argument was that there was no such thing in the PDS order act 2001 or the Food Security Act 2013 that conferred state government to issue order on repackaging of PDS items.

It also hit out at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for directly shielding Vinay Kumar Sethi aka Tinku, accused in the PDS scam as well as alleged murder suspect for killing his own uncle in 1997. ACAUT claimed that the alleged accused, despite being murder suspect continued to be the most powerful man in Nagaland. Therefore, ACAUT assertion is that Tinku should be locked in jail for the crime, but has been courted by the successive chief ministers which were an insult to the Nagas.

Further, ACAUT claimed that it has obtained the charge sheet against Tinku registered at West Police Station, wherein it mentioned that there was an ongoing dispute between late Sailesh Sethi and Pawan Kumar Sethi (father of Tinku) in regard to the family property. During investigation, ACAUT said, “Police had found that under the instigation of Pawan Sethi, his son Vinay Kumar Sethi Tinku hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate his pestilent uncle.”

According to ACAUT, the investigating officer during the investigation also found that, “Tinku was the main culprit who had planned to kill late Sailesh Kumar, and right after the murder, Pawan and his family shifted to Kolkata.”

Therefore, ACAUT concluded that the father and son were the prime suspects behind the murder. In this regard, ACAUT demanded that the Dimapur police to reopen the case against Tinku.