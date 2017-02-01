Tribal Bodies Demand DAN Government’s Resignation

Tribal organisations in Nagaland on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the TR Zeliang-led government in the aftermath of the killing of two persons and injuries to several others in clashes between the police and a mob.

The demand was made by the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising Naga tribal organisations, during the send-off service of the two deceased at the Agri-Expo junction in Dimapur this afternoon.

After the send-off service, the bodies of the two deceased were rallied through NH 29. The burial service will be held in Kohima on Thursday.

JCC representative Vekhosayi, while condoling the demise of the two persons during last night’s public movement against the government’s decision to hold polls today to 12 councils, said their sacrifice should not go in vain.

JCC further demanded the suspension of the police personnel involved in the indiscriminate firing along with the Dimapur Police Commissioner. Also they urged the government to nullify the polling held to the 12 town councils.

It is to be mentioned here that a government vehicle was set ablaze for defying the bandh call in Dimapur on Wednesday. During the day, a government-registered motorcycle was reduced to ashes while the vehicle of former chief secretary Lalthara, who is currently the advisor to Chief Minister TR Zeliang, was also smashed by bandh supporters.