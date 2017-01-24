Tribals in Nagaland Unit Against Government Decision on ULB Polls

In the biggest ever gathering of people from various tribes and communities in Dimapur, thousands of people, thronged the state stadium on Monday to send a strong message to the state government that Naga public through their apex tribe organisations will not give up their demand to defer the civic body elections with 33% women reservation and hold immediate consultations with them.

The rally was organised by the Joint Co-ordination Committee (JCC) under the banner of NCD/CNTC comprising of Ao, Lotha, Sumi, Chakhroma Public Organization, Western Chakhesang Hoho (WCH) including, APO and ENPO. Thousands of women in traditional dress also showed up to send a strong message that they stood in solidarity with their men folk in upholding the larger interest of all and beyond political ambitions.

The rally resolved to renew the appeal on Nagaland CM TR Zeliang to announce deferment of the town and municipal council elections on or before January 26. Chairman of the rally, JCC convenor Supu Jamir, said “The rally was against injustice; to protest against a handful of individuals who were trying to mortgage the rights of Nagas for monetary gain.”

Speaking at the rally, APO president, Dr Vilhusa Seleyi maintained that any infringement on Article 371 (A) is a threat to the survival. He recounted how the special Article, the only provision that was protecting the rights of the Nagas, came into being and called upon the gathering to honor the sacrifices of the forefathers. “Let us also protect and preserve it for the future generation.”.

Dimapur Lotha Hoho chairman, Etsungmomo Kikon, conveyed the Lotha Hoho’s position on the issue saying it endorse the JCC resolution to oppose the ULB elections. “In the interest of the Nagas, let us firmly hold on to what we’ve decided.” Western Sumi Hoho president Zheshito Swu pointed that it is not against ULB elections but in opposition of 33% reservation and said, “Hoho will support JCC on the issue.” He also made an appeal to the Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) to think over and withdraw the petition filed in the Supreme Court.

Vice president Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) K. Ghokheto Chophy appealed to those candidates still in fray for the ULB elections to withdraw their nominations. He cautioned the NCD will not be responsible for bloodshed while also asserting that it would not back down.

Three candidates who had withdrawn their candidatures—Tiala Sabu, Imotemjen, and Ikato—also addressed the gathering. They maintained that they withdrew in order to protect the rights of the Nagas. Tiala also made a scathing attack against Zeliang and NPF president Dr Shurhozelie saying whether the two were planning to live in Bihar or Punjab after selling out the Nagas. Later, president Western Chakesang Hoho Vekhosayi Nyekha announced the resolution adopted during the rally.