Tripura Announces Rs 5 lakh Ex-Gratia for Slain Soldiers’ Families

The Tripura government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and government jobs to the families of two soldiers who were killed last month in Jammu and Kashmir, a minister said on Thursday.

“The state cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday decided to provide jobs to the wives of the slain soldiers and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh,” Tripura Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha said.

He said 34-year-old Border Security Force soldier Sambhu Satmura was killed in a landmine blast along the India-Pakistan border in Poonch district on November 22.

On November 29, the Indian Army’s 36-years-old Naik Chitta Ranjan Debbarma along with his six colleagues were killed in a gun battle with militants at an army camp in Nagrota, 15 km from Jammu.

