Tripura Budget Session to Begin from Friday

Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath said that the budget session of Tripura assembly would begin on 17 February, 2017 and after a break, it would continue till 15 March, 2017. The actual number of sittings of the month-long session would be nine days.

Debnath said that Governor Tathagata Roy would deliver his customary address to the legislature on the opening day on Friday. Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha would present the state Budget for the 2016-17 financial year on Monday. The Speaker added that some bills including a bill amending the Tripura Lokayukta Act, 2008, would be presented. The Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress mentioned that some important issues like action against chit fund organizations and recent violent incidents in the state would be raised in the house.