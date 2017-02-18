Tripura BJP Condemns Opposition Barracking of Governor

Tripura BJP president Biplab Deb has criticized opposition TMC and TPCC for continued barracking when the governor Tathagata Roy was reading out his statutory year-opening speech on Friday in the state assembly.

While speaking to media, Deb said, “The governor was only discharging his constitutional responsibilities by reading out his speech, prepared and approved by the state cabinet.”

He further added that the governor had no choice in the matter. “There are lots of precedents over governors not reading out the whole speech which generally turns out to be too long. He did nothing to warrant this raucous and indecent protest.”

On Friday immediately after the governor had finished reading out his speech, the opposition comprising six Trinamool MLAs and lone Congress MLA Gopal Roy started protesting the content of the speech.

“I am convinced West Bengal’s controversial CM Mamata Banerjee had goaded her party colleagues here to disrupt the governor’s speech,” said Deb, adding, “It is unbecoming of a responsible opposition party. They could voice their criticism over the speech in the course of their discussion on it.”